Re 1 Visa Sale Explodes: This Country Sees 22X Jump Among India's Favourite Tourist Places As Millennials Lead The Rush

MENAFN - Live Mint) Atlys recently held a special two-day event called the Re 1 Visa Sale on August 4 and 5. During this sale, Indian users could apply for visas or book visa appointments for just ₹1. This campaign was promoted as India's first-ever visa sale.

The response was massive. People from both big cities and smaller towns rushed to take part. Bengaluru showed the highest interest with an 11.5 times increase in visa applications. Mumbai had 7.8 times more visa applications.

Mohali and Surat were not far behind, with 6.4 times more applications than usual. Jaipur visa applications were nearly 5 times higher. Many Tier 2 cities also showed strong participation.

Favourite travel destinations

Among the destinations, the United States was the top choice for Indian travellers. However, the surprise winner in terms of growth was South Africa. The number of applications for South Africa jumped by 22 times compared to normal days. Vietnam, Kenya and Hong Kong also became popular choices.

The interest for Bali 4.8 times more, 4.5 times for Vietnam, 4.2 times for Sri Lanka and 2.2 times for Dubai.

Millennials (aged roughly 27–42) led the numbers, making up 50% of all users. Gen Z (people in their 20s) followed with 37%. Interestingly, 20% of the visa applicants were first-time international travellers.

Women mostly chose destinations like the US and South Africa. They also chose Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Men filed 62% of all visa applications. They had more mixed preferences. Except for the US, they also chose Indonesia, Vietnam , South Africa and the UAE.

New users on the Atlys platform grew by 6.5 times during the sale. Most users applied during working hours, with website traffic peaking at 11:30 AM on August 4. According to Atlys, the time taken to apply for a visa dropped by 90%.