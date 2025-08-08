Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kenya Plane Crash: Six Dead After Medical Air Ambulance Crashes In Nairobi


2025-08-08 05:01:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tragedy struck near Nairobi as a small plane carrying medical personnel crashed into a residential area, killing six people, four onboard and two on the ground. The AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft, a Cessna Citation air ambulance, went down just minutes after taking off from Wilson Airport on a medical evacuation mission to Somaliland. The crash caused the plane to burst into flames, damaging nearby homes and injuring two additional people.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109902534

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search