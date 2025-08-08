Kenya Plane Crash: Six Dead After Medical Air Ambulance Crashes In Nairobi
Tragedy struck near Nairobi as a small plane carrying medical personnel crashed into a residential area, killing six people, four onboard and two on the ground. The AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft, a Cessna Citation air ambulance, went down just minutes after taking off from Wilson Airport on a medical evacuation mission to Somaliland. The crash caused the plane to burst into flames, damaging nearby homes and injuring two additional people.
