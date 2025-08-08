Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Akbar's 'Septic Tank' Slur On Renu Sudhi Sparks Outrage, Wins Task Power


2025-08-08 05:01:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Controversy has engulfed Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 after contestant Akbar Khan used the derogatory term 'septic tank' to describe fellow housemate Renu Sudhi during a task that asked contestants to give nicknames. The insensitive comment left Renu visibly shaken and emotional, prompting solidarity from other housemates and an uproar among viewers for its disrespect toward womanhood and grieving mothers.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109902533

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search