Virat Kohli's White Beard Look Raises Concern Among Fans Over Star Batter's Possible ODI Retirement

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has been staying away from cricket and spending quiet time in London with his actress wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids, following his retirement from Test Cricket.

Before India's recently concluded Test tour of England, Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world with his decision to step away from the longest format of the game, just a few days after Rohit Sharma made a similar decision. The 36-year-old calling it quits from his illustrious red-ball career, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries, in 123 matches, came after months of speculation and reports of the star batter's possible retirement from Tests.

Following the Test retirement, Virat Kohli made his first public appearance at Wimbledon, where he watched Novak Djokovic's Round‐of‐16 clash against Alex de Minaur from the Royal Box. Kohli moved to London with his wife, Anushka, and their kids after his retirement, seeking a break from the spotlight and to spend quality time with family.

Virat Kohli's white beard look goes viral

As Virat Kohli stays away from cricket for a few months following his Test retirement, his new look has gone viral on social media. The 36-year-old was spotted with a white beard and clicked a picture with Shash Kiran, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, in London.

Kohli has rarely been spotted with a grey beard as he usually maintains a well-groomed, youthful look, and has always been a role model for youngsters, not just in cricket but also in fitness, fashion, and personal discipline. However, the Indian batting stalwarts' latest look with visible grey strands makes a rare public appearance.

Before calling it quits from Test cricket, Virat Kohli has already retired from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados last year. Kohli wanted to pave the way for a generation of players to carry on India's legacy in the shortest format.

Since Kohli retired from Tests and T20Is, ODIs remain the only format where the veteran continues to be available, despite speculations that the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph was his final appearance in the format for the legendary batter.

Fans' concern over Kohli's possible ODI retirement

Virat Kohli's white beard look has raised concern among his fans over his possible retirement from ODI cricket, bringing an end to his glorious career across all formats of the game.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans hinted that Kohli's latest look could be a hint at his potential calling it quits from his ODI career and pulling the curtains down on his illustrious career that spanned over a decade and a half, while others hoped Kohli to continue playing the shorter format until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli has neither provided any hint nor confirmed about his ODI retirement, as the star batter has already expressed his desire to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, before pulling the curtains down on his illustrious career.

Kohli is currently the third-leading run-getter in ODI cricket, with 14181 runs, including 51 centuries and 74 fifties, at an average of 57.88 in 302 matches.

Will Virat Kohli feature in the ODI World Cup?

Virat Kohli's future in ODI cricket remains uncertain at the moment, though the star batter expressed his desire to play the World Cup. By the time the 14th edition of the prestigious tournament takes place, Rohit and Virat will be 40 and 38 years old, respectively.

However, the BCCI is expected to hold discussions with Kohli and Rohit Sharma, adding that they wanted to 'try' a few youngsters before the ODI World Cup begins. Moreover, the board will have an 'honest and professional' conversation with them,

“Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event, as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time." A BCCI source told PTI.

“Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything. So, I don't think anybody is going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that," the source added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to national duties when Team India takes on Australia in an away ODI series in October. Until the end of 2026, Team India will play 26 ODIs as part of the ODI cycle before the prestigious tournament in 2027.