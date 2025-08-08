Lightning Struck This BYD EV Thrice - And The Driver, Battery, And Systems Were Totally Fine

An electric vehicle (EV) from BYD Song Plus has seemingly been left unharmed after the Chinese-made car was hit by lightning earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the city of Beihai, in China's southwestern coastal region of Guangxi, on Wednesday and soon spread rapidly on social media. Chongqing Daily reported that the mechanic inspected the car and declared that the power battery pack, electronic control system, and motor were not damaged.

Only two visible strike points were observed on the roof, with the rest of the exterior intact, according to a CnEVPost report.

Li Yunfei, BYD's general manager of brand and public relations, posted on Weibo that the Song Plus EV endured three lightning strikes, with the driver unharmed and the vehicle's key electrical components unaffected.

The vehicle's power cutoff protection function activated during the strikes, as the report stated, demonstrating strong safety performance.

“This is the first time in my 12-year career that I have seen a vehicle struck by lightning,” the inspecting mechanic told Chongqing Daily. The driver remained inside the EV after the incident and called rescue services while waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

The news comes amid torrential rains that are disrupting everyday life in South China, with days of continuous downpours causing flash floods, landslides, and outbreaks of diseases in the region.

The all-electric Song Plus EV, part of BYD's Ocean series, starts at 149,800 yuan ($20,740) in China, with the hybrid Song Plus DM-i starting at 135,800 yuan.

In July, BYD sold 344,296 new energy vehicles, down 10% from June, with the Song family contributing 59,026 units as the company's second-best-selling model.

The lineup includes the Dynasty series Song L EV, Song L DM-i, Song Pro DM-i, and the Ocean series Song Plus EV and Song Plus DM-i.

BYD's U.S.-listed stock has risen 28.7% so far in 2025.

