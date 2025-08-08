Five Zodiac Signs To Receive Lord Shani's Blessings For The Next Two Years

Lord Shani is currently transiting in Pisces and will remain there until 2027. This transit is particularly auspicious for five zodiac signs, bringing them all-around success and fulfillment of their desires.

Shani is currently influencing Taurus's 11th house and will remain there until 2027. This period will see increased income, potential gains in career and business, support from friends and family, and favorable outcomes for investments. Success in major projects is also likely.

Shani is currently influencing Cancer's ninth house and will remain there until 2027. This period brings good luck, potential travel opportunities, success in education, and increased involvement in religious activities. Past setbacks will resolve, and relationships with parents will strengthen.

With Shani in Scorpio's fifth house, marriage prospects are high, love life flourishes, and children bring joy. Increased religious involvement and financial gains through investments are also indicated.

Shani transits Libra's sixth house until 2027, bringing financial gains, debt relief, and increased income. Investments during this time are highly beneficial. Career and business remain stable, health improves, and victory over enemies is likely.

Shani's presence in Capricorn's third house boosts confidence and social standing. Family support is strong, and new ventures started during this time are likely to succeed. Gains through travel are also anticipated.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.