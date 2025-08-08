Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Foreign Policy Not An Exercise In Trivia': MJ Akbar Praises Modi's 'Powerful Silence' To Tariff War


2025-08-08 05:01:09
Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has commended the Modi government's resolute stance amid US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods. Akbar praised India's refusal to cave into pressure tactics, highlighting the government's commitment to protecting national interests and energy security without succumbing to unfair trade demands.

