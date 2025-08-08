'Foreign Policy Not An Exercise In Trivia': MJ Akbar Praises Modi's 'Powerful Silence' To Tariff War

Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has commended the Modi government's resolute stance amid US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods. Akbar praised India's refusal to cave into pressure tactics, highlighting the government's commitment to protecting national interests and energy security without succumbing to unfair trade demands.

