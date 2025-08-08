BRO Rushes To Restore Dharali-Harsil Road Connectivity After Cloudburst

Following a devastating cloudburst and heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched an urgent mission to restore the vital Dharali-Harsil road connectivity. The route, damaged by four major landslides and a destroyed bridge, currently remains partially underwater, severing access in this critical Himalayan region near Gangotri.

