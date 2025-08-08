Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BRO Rushes To Restore Dharali-Harsil Road Connectivity After Cloudburst


2025-08-08 05:01:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Following a devastating cloudburst and heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched an urgent mission to restore the vital Dharali-Harsil road connectivity. The route, damaged by four major landslides and a destroyed bridge, currently remains partially underwater, severing access in this critical Himalayan region near Gangotri.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109902510

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search