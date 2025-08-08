Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uttarkashi Flash Flood: Drone Footage Reveals Dharali Village Devastation, Mass Rescues Underway


2025-08-08 05:01:09
Drone visuals from Uttarkashi's Dharali village capture widespread destruction after a massive flash flood triggered by intense rainfall and landslides ripped through this Himalayan community. SDRF, NDRF, and ITBP personnel are on the ground amid mud, debris, and floodwaters, racing against time to rescue stranded residents.

