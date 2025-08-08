African Development Bank President Mourns Ghana Helicopter Crash Victims
The President of the African Development Bank Group ( ), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana following Wednesday's tragic helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of eight people, including two ministers.
“I am deeply saddened by the helicopter crash that led to the loss of eight people, including Ghana's Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. It is devastating news and a national tragedy,” Adesina said in a statement released shortly after the news of the crash broke.
He added:“At this time of national grief and mourning, my wife Grace and I, together with the African Development Bank's staff, Management, and Boards of Directors, express our heartfelt condolences to President John Mahama, the bereaved families, and the entire Government and people of Ghana.”
“May God grant you and the affected families, strength and comfort. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Media Contact:
Kwasi Kpodo
Communication and External Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment