IPT Africa Becomes First Mauritian Fintech Selected For The Visa Accelerator Program - Africa

IPT Africa ( ), a purpose-driven leader in the B2B global cross-border payments sector, is proud to announce its selection into the prestigious Visa Accelerator Program - Africa 2025 , becoming the first Mauritian company to join this highly competitive, pan-African fintech cohort.

Chosen from thousands of high-growth startups across the continent, IPT Africa now joins an elite group of 22 innovators for a 12-week accelerator powered by Visa and Plug and Play , designed to fast-track scalable, transformative payment solutions. The program delivers exclusive access to Visa's developer ecosystem, tailored mentorship, technical integrations, and potential strategic investments.

“We're incredibly proud to represent Mauritius on this global stage,” said Mark O Sullivan , CEO of IPT Africa.“This isn't just a milestone for our company, it's a signal that Mauritian innovation can compete and lead across Africa. Our selection in the Visa Accelerator Program will accelerate our mission to simplify, connect, and power payments across the continent's most dynamic markets.”

A Win for Mauritius' Fintech Ecosystem

IPT Africa's selection reinforces Mauritius' emergence as a fintech and digital finance hub , capable of developing export-ready technology serving the wider African region. It also showcases the growing capacity for jurisdictions like Mauritius to incubate world-class fintech ventures with regional impact.

About IPT Africa:

Headquartered in Mauritius, IPT Africa is revolutionising the way companies collect, convert, and pay across African markets . Its platform offers transparent payment solutions in 106+ currencies, real-time cross-border payments, and seamless collections in over 21 countries across Africa. Built on AI-powered compliance, rapid settlement rails, and enterprise-grade security, IPT Africa empowers corporates, payroll providers, NGOs, and financial institutions with the tools to operate confidently in Africa's most complex financial environments.

As part of the accelerator, IPT Africa will gain exposure to Visa's global network of fintech leaders, potential partners, and investors, while showcasing Mauritian talent and innovation on an international platform.

“Being selected to form part of the Visa Accelerator Program is a global vote of confidence in our platform, people, and purpose,” added O Sullivan.“We're ready to lead, connect, and unlock Africa's financial potential starting right here from Mauritius.”

About the Visa Accelerator Program:

Now in its fourth year, the Visa Accelerator Program has supported over 60 high-impact startups across 25+ countries, driving inclusive innovation across embedded finance, digital payments, SME enablement, and financial infrastructure. Learn more at