Baltic Horizon Will Hold An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Results For Q2 2025
The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to ... .
To join the webinar, please register via the following link:
You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 15 August at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).
Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on and on Baltic Horizon youtube.com account.
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
