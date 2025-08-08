M&A Trends In Pharma Report, Q2 2025 - Deals Fall To $32.9 Billion In Q2 2025, With Oncology Leading At 51 Transactions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Q2 2025, the global pharma sector experienced a decline in M&A activity, with deals worth $32.9 billion, down 11.6% from Q1. Deal volume fell 12.8% to 130. Oncology led with 51 deals. Discover key trends and notable Q2 deals in this comprehensive report, essential for strategic investments.

This report analyzes the merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.

The global pharma sector in Q2 2025 witnessed deals worth $32.9 billion, reflecting a decline of 11.6% compared to Q1 2025. In terms of deal volume, there was a decline of 12.8% to 130 M&A deals in Q2 2025. Oncology emerged as the leading therapeutic area recording 51 deals.

Scope



This report provides an overview of M&A activity globally in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies. It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Reasons to Buy



Companies that make strategic investments in M&A position themselves for success, while those that fail to adapt risk falling behind. This report provides an overview of global M&A trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Pharma M&A Activity in Q2 2025

2.1 Pharma Insights: Deal spotlight

3 Global M&A Trends in Pharma

4 Global Quarterly M&A Activity in Pharma

5 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Count)

6 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Value)

7 Global M&A Activity in Pharma by Deal Size

8 Notable Pharma Deals in Q2 2025

9 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q2 2025

10 Global Cross Border M&A Trends in Pharma

11 Inbound and Outbound Deals in Pharma in Q2 2025

12 Regional M&A Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume

13 Pharma M&A Review by Top 10 Countries

14 Top 10 Therapy Area M&A Review

15 Further Information

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Blueprint Medicines

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Capstan Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Verve Therapeutics

Curevac

Torii Pharmaceutical

SiteOne Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Merck

AbbVie

Novartis

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech Supernus Pharmaceuticals

