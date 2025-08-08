M&A Trends In Pharma Report, Q2 2025 - Deals Fall To $32.9 Billion In Q2 2025, With Oncology Leading At 51 Transactions
This report analyzes the merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.
The global pharma sector in Q2 2025 witnessed deals worth $32.9 billion, reflecting a decline of 11.6% compared to Q1 2025. In terms of deal volume, there was a decline of 12.8% to 130 M&A deals in Q2 2025. Oncology emerged as the leading therapeutic area recording 51 deals.
This report provides an overview of M&A activity globally in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies. It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.
This report provides an overview of global M&A trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Pharma M&A Activity in Q2 2025
2.1 Pharma Insights: Deal spotlight
3 Global M&A Trends in Pharma
4 Global Quarterly M&A Activity in Pharma
5 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Count)
6 Ownership Type: Private Vs Public (Value)
7 Global M&A Activity in Pharma by Deal Size
8 Notable Pharma Deals in Q2 2025
9 Pharma Regional Comparison - Q2 2025
10 Global Cross Border M&A Trends in Pharma
11 Inbound and Outbound Deals in Pharma in Q2 2025
12 Regional M&A Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume
13 Pharma M&A Review by Top 10 Countries
14 Top 10 Therapy Area M&A Review
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Blueprint Medicines SpringWorks Therapeutics Capstan Therapeutics Regulus Therapeutics J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Verve Therapeutics Curevac Torii Pharmaceutical SiteOne Therapeutics Sage Therapeutics Sanofi Merck AbbVie Novartis Torrent Pharmaceuticals BioNTech Supernus Pharmaceuticals
