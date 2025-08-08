Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation To Q2 2025 Conference Call


2025-08-08 04:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 08 August 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and YTD 2025 results on Friday 15th of August 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

Telephone conference (online registration):

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
...

About Vistin Pharma |

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



