Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation To Q2 2025 Conference Call
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and YTD 2025 results on Friday 15th of August 2025. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Webcast:
Telephone conference (online registration):
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
About Vistin Pharma |
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.
