Australia Defense Industry Report 2025-2030 Market Size And Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape

The "Australia Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

In 2025, the Australian government allocated $42.9 billion to its total defense budget, recording a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-25. The Australian government provides their own forecasted budget till 2028 in their budget document. The country's defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, to reach $56.2 billion in 2030.

The increase in defense spending will be driven by increasing acquisition and RDT&E programs. The acquisition budget for 2026 is $11 billion and expected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 10.9% over the forecast period of 2026-30. During the historic period (2021-25), Australia spent $197.3 billion in total, whereas over the forecast period (2026-30) it is expected to spend $255.7 billion in total. The acquisition budget is primarily expected to increase to $16.6 billion due to the procurement of aircraft, submarines, naval vessels and missiles.

Key Highlights



Drivers of Defense expenditure include Redefined strategic priorities, Acquiring new capabilities for the Australian defense force. Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of SSN-AUKUS, Hunter-class (SEA 5000), C-130J

Scope

This report offers a detailed analysis of Australia's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country. Various sections covered in the report are as follows:



Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the Australia Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

SSN-AUKUS

Virginia-class

Hunter-class (SEA 5000)

C-130J

K21 (AS21 Redback) - Land 400 Phase 3 IFV

General Purpose Frigate

Air Warfare Destroyers

AH-64E Apache

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Australia Appendix

