Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts 2025-2030 Capital Expenditure Soar In Next Five Years - Assess Your Competitor's Upcoming MDI Projects

Global MDI capacity is set to rise by 7% from 2025 to 2030, driven by Asia's manufacturing sector. A vital component for polyurethanes used in diverse industries, MDI's growth is pivotal. Discover regional outlooks, capacity expansions, and investment plans. Stay informed on key MDI projects worldwide.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) capacity is poised to grow marginally by about 7% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. MDI is a crucial chemical intermediate used for the production of polyurethanes, - a versatile polymer that finds wide applications across various industries, including construction, refrigeration, and electronics. Asia is set to dominate this global capacity growth, due to its massive manufacturing sector that relies heavily on MDI for various industrial and consumer applications

Scope



Global MDI capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global MDI planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the MDI plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced MDI plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global MDI industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for MDI capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Key Highlights

Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity MDI Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced MDI Plants by Region Global Planned and Announced MDI Plants

02. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global MDI Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030

MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced MDI Plants by Country Capex Spending on Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Key Countries

03. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global MDI Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

04. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



MDI Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in Asia

05. MDI Capacity Outlook in the North America



MDI Capacity in the North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in the North America

06. MDI Capacity Outlook in Other Regions



MDI Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030 MDI Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030

07. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

