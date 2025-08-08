Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Dies At 48 From Cancer

American singer Kelly Clarkson's former husband and talent manager, Brandon Blackstock, has passed away aged 48. He was suffering from cancer for over three years. The former couple had two children together.

A representative for the family told People in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.

Recommended For You

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Clarkson had revealed on August 6 that Blackstock had been ill, postponing her Las Vegas residency to spend time with their children , River, 11, and Remington, 9.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the 43-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she added.

Blackstock was the father to four children, including two from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth - Savannah and Seth.

He first met Clarkson at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 and reconnected in 2012 during Super Bowl XLVI, where she sang the national anthem. Blackstock was Blake Shelton's manager at the time.

They got married in 2013. Blackstone was his wife's manager and producer on her award-winning daytime talk show, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. The Grammy winner filed for divorce in 2020, after seven years of marriage.