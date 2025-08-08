South Korean Delegation Concludes Doha Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the third day of their official visit to Qatar's capital, the delegation from the South Korean Basketball Federation wrapped up their itinerary with an educational tour of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

The group delved into the history of Qatari, Arab, and international sports, as well as Qatar's notable athletic and organisational accomplishments on regional and global stages.

The delegation was headed by Kwon Hyuk-woon, President of the Korean Basketball Federation and a prominent businessman, accompanied by Secretary-General Jung Jae-young and several senior officials from the federation. Their focus was on exploring Qatar's advanced sports infrastructure and strengthening bilateral ties in sports cooperation.

Welcoming the visitors was Abdullah Yousuf Al Mulla, Director of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum who led a comprehensive tour through the museum's varied exhibits. Renowned as a global icon, the museum boasts an impressive collection of rare and distinctive international and Olympic artifacts.

The tour encompassed sections dedicated to the Olympic Games' history from ancient times to the present, the evolution of various global and regional sports, and the development of Qatari athletics along with its international, Olympic, and regional achievements.

It also featured displays on the progression of Qatar's sports infrastructure, modern technologies in facility management, and a segment highlighting the nation's legacy of hosting major international championships and events across fields-particularly Qatar's landmark hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This visit was integrated into the official program, which included a series of technical meetings between officials from the Qatari and South Korean basketball federations.

Topics discussed encompassed ways to enhance joint collaboration in coach development, expertise exchange, shared training camps, and organising friendly matches between national teams and clubs.

The South Korean delegation praised the substantial growth in Qatari basketball, affirming their eagerness to cultivate future cooperative relationships for the benefit of the sport throughout Asia.