Silver Forecast 08/08: Rallies To Continue Momentum (Video)
- The silver market has rallied a bit during the trading session here on Thursday but did give back quite a bit of the gains by doing so, it suggests that although we are bullish, I think there is some work to do here. And with that, I think you have to understand that this is a market that although bullish is seen a lot of external pressures and noises overall. All things being equal, the $37.50 level is an area that I would be paying close attention to as it is a previous resistance barrier that has been very important and did offer support for a few weeks.
