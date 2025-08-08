Silver Forecast 08/08: Rallies To Continue Momentum (Video)



The silver market has rallied a bit during the trading session here on Thursday but did give back quite a bit of the gains by doing so, it suggests that although we are bullish, I think there is some work to do here.

And with that, I think you have to understand that this is a market that although bullish is seen a lot of external pressures and noises overall. All things being equal, the $37.50 level is an area that I would be paying close attention to as it is a previous resistance barrier that has been very important and did offer support for a few weeks.

As we broke to the upside, I think you have to look at this as a market that probably continues to see a lot of noisy and erratic behavior going forward at this point in time.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Caution Will Be Needed

But with this, I also would be very cautious to understand that although the market is positive, we are in a relatively slow time of the year. And this is something worth keeping in the back of your mind. The volume will pick up eventually, but as price has risen, we have seen volume drop overall. Because of this, I think you have to be cautious. You have to worry about short-term erratic volatility, but I still believe that the $40 level will be like a magnet for this market. If we break down below the $37.50 level, then we have the 50-day EMA offering support right along with the $35 level. It's not until we break down below $35 that I would be concerned at that point, then we could really start to break down. But as things stand right now, I think we are looking at a grinding, but slightly positive market.

Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online Silver trading brokers to choose from.