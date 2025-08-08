GBP/USD Forecast 08/08: Tests Key Resistance (Video)
- The British pound has rallied quite nicely during the trading session and now finds itself threatening the 50 day EMA against the US dollar at this point we will be watching the 1.35 level. This is an area that is a large round psychologically significant figure and an area that previously had been important for the markets in general. The 50 day EMA continues to see a bit of it efficacy challenge.
You can somewhat make an argument for a head and shoulders pattern that we had broken down and now we're just simply retesting it. But what I suspect is this is a market that's more or less showing a lot of indecision. I don't like shorting the pound quite yet, but on signs of exhaustion, I might throw a small tester out there, a small position, just to see how it plays out. If we can break above the 1.36 level, then I think the pounds have got much further to go.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe biggest problem with trend lines, of course, is you can always draw them in a different direction. So, they're only one tool that you can use. So, for example, if you take a trend line from March, you can say we just bounced off of it. If you take a trend line from basically the beginning of the year, then you can make the argument that we broke through it several sessions ago, we may have to go up and test it again. I still think there's a bit of a ceiling above, so I'm not ready to start buying quite yet.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment