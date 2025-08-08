403
ETH/USD Forecast 08/08: Momentum Builds (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Ethereum rallied rather significantly during the Thursday trading session as we have seen Bitcoin rally as well. This makes a certain amount of sense, because Ethereum has a long history of following Bitcoin wherever he goes. As I look at the chart, it's easy to see that the $4000 level above the is going to be difficult to overcome. It's a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that previously has mattered anyway.
