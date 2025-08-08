PSG Dominate List Of Men's Ballon D'or Nominees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: For the second straight year, the 2025 Ballon d'Or will have a new winner after Rodri failed to make the list of 30 nominees dominated by Paris Saint-Germain released yesterday.

The Manchester City midfielder had already suffered a knee ligament injury ending his season by the time he won the 2024 award last October.

Lionel Messi, who won the last of his eight awards in 2023, is not on the list, nor is five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG, who claimed the Champions League in commanding fashion, have nine nominees including Ousmane Dembele (pictured), Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi.

Barcelona, who won a Spanish league and cup double, are represented by four players including the youngest, Lamine Yamal, who has just turned 18, and the oldest, 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid, who boycotted last year's ceremonies claiming to be outraged that Rodri was prefered to Vinicius, have three nominees, including the Brazilian.

Napoli are rewarded for winning Italy's Serie A with one selection, Scott McTominay, who becomes the first Scottish nominee since Ally McCoist in 1987.

Should he win he would become the first player from Diego Maradona's former club to win the award and only the second Scot, after Denis Law in 1964. The winner will be unveiled on September 22 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Five England players nominated for women's Ballon d'Or

Five of England's Euro 2025-winning squad were nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award yesterday.

Captain Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton all made the 30-player list after England successfully defended their title in Switzerland.

England beat world champions Spain on penalities in the final last month and both countries have five players on the list. Chelsea full-back Bronze, 33, was a Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2019.

Arsenal Michelle Agyemang, 19, has been nominated for the Women's Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best women's footballer under 21 after she was named the young player of the tournament at Euro 2025.

England goalkeeper Hampton, 24, played a key role in her country's win and in Chelsea's domestic treble-winning season.

Spain's two-time Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas have also been nominated.