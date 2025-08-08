Coloplast A/S - 9M 2024/25 Earnings Release - Invitation To Conference Call On 19 August 2025 At 11.00Am CEST
In connection with the publication of Coloplast's interim financial results for 9M 2024/25, to be released same day in the morning around 07.30h CEST, Coloplast will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast's website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.
Coloplast will be represented by:
Lars Rasmussen - Interim CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Webcast
For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:
Access the webcast here
Dial-in details
To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.
Register for the conference call here
For more information, please contact:
Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458. E-mail: ...
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266. E-mail: ...
Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2981. E-mail: ...
Julie Sommer Müggler - Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161. E-mail: ...
Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.
Attachment
-
Invitation to Coloplast 9M 2024-25 conference call on 19 August 2025
