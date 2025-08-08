Impasse Over SIR Continues, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 3 Pm

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3 p.m. on Friday after repeated disruptions by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

Presiding over the proceedings, Krishna Prasad Tennati repeatedly appealed for order, admonishing members for banging on tables and disrupting the decorum of the House.

“You cannot bang the table like a drum. This is not the way. The entire country is watching you,” Tennati said, visibly perturbed.

“You cannot bang the Speaker's table. 'Ye dhol nahi hai (it is not a drum)', taking a very strong objection to this. This will go on record. I am again requesting you to allow the House to run. You are repeatedly not behaving according to the decorum of the House,” he said.

Despite his appeals and the announcement of members who had submitted issues, which the House takes on each Friday under Rule 377, the Opposition remained defiant.

As the shouting continued unabated, Tennati was compelled to adjourn the House till 3 p.m., citing the unrelenting disorder.

The ruckus overshadowed scheduled business and forced the Chair to suspend proceedings for the second time in the day.

The House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment. Ministers of State, including Anupriya Patel, Sanjay Seth, and Savitri Thakur, laid papers related to their respective ministries.

Members from the BJP, Ganesh Singh, Brajmohan Agrawal, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Manju Sharma tabled reports from various Parliamentary Standing Committees.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, made a statement regarding the Government Business for the remainder of the session.

Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, read a message from Rajya Sabha regarding the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025.

However, the session quickly descended into chaos as Opposition members raised slogans and demanded an urgent debate on alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process in Bihar.

The repeated adjournments have raised concerns over the legislative gridlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with key debates and ministerial statements being drowned out by procedural disruptions.