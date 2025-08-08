Paul Abend, DO, FAAPM&R Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Doc Based On Merit

Dr. Paul Abend

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Paul Abend based on merit for 2025

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes Paul Abend, DO, FAAPM&R managing partner and co-founder of United Clinical Group as a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc for 2025. Dr. Abend's double board certification in Family Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation underscores his commitment to providing outstanding patient care.Dr. Abend's practice focuses on enhancing patients' lives by alleviating pain, restoring mobility, and optimizing movement potential. Dr. Abend is the Chief Medical Officer and partner of United Clinical Group, his dedication has led to significant growth, now serving 50,000+ patients in more than 12 office locations. Each patient receives personalized, compassionate care throughout their treatment journey.Dr. Abend's medical journey began at UMDNJ- New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he honed his skills and knowledge. As a Chief Resident in both the Department of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation, and Pain Medicine, and the Department of Family Medicine at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, he further solidified his expertise. His pursuit of excellence led him to complete a Sports Medicine Fellowship at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, equipping him with valuable insights into sports-related injuries and rehabilitation.In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the medical field, Dr. Abend has received several prestigious awards. In 2021, he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from his Medical School, Rowan Osteopathic Medical School, for his remarkable work in Autism. Two years prior, in 2019, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Drew University, celebrating his achievements in the field. Additionally, his dedication to Autism research and care earned him the 2011 Jefferson Award for NJ State and Regional, and the esteemed Dr. Margaret Bauman Award, bestowed upon him by Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Abend actively contributes to the healthcare community. He is the Chairman of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the Medical Director of Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at RWJ Barnabas Hospital at Rahway, where he continues to help shape the future of delivering quality healthcare.He's also the President of Union County Surgical Center, demonstrating his leadership abilities and commitment to advancing medical facilities. He also consults with many Private Equity Healthcare companies.To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Paul Abend please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

