'Trump's Tariffs Risk Years Of Work, Carefully-Built US-India Partnership, Says US Senator

House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems on Friday warned that US President Donald Trump's actions risk the carefully developed US-India relationship. US Representative Gregory Meeks said that any concerns should be addressed in a respectful way a post on X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems said, "RM Gregory Meeks: Trump's latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership. We have deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values."

RM @RepGregoryMeeks: Trump's latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership have deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values. House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) August 7, 2025

No Trade Negotiations With India Until Resolve Solved: Trump

Earlier in the day, Trump said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports. When pressed by ANI at the Oval Office, whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff. "No, not until we get it resolved," he replied. The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India's ongoing imports of Russian oil order claims that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States and justify emergency economic measures.

According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports -- with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories order also provides flexibility for the president to modify the measures, depending on changing geopolitical circumstances or retaliatory actions by India or other nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded defiantly during a speech at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, signalling that New Delhi would not back down in the face of economic pressure.