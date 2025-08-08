4 Big Twists That Could Shake Up WWE Smackdown In The Aftermath Of Summerslam 2025

SmackDown could be loaded with surprises this week, from shocking alliances to intense confrontations.

Bianca Belair has been out with injury, but her comeback could happen in dramatic fashion. After Jade Cargill's failed attempt to win the Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam, Cargill is without a major storyline. If Belair shows up tonight, she might turn on Cargill, sparking a heated feud that could dominate Friday nights.

Cody Rhodes is still riding high as Undisputed WWE Champion after taking the title at SummerSlam. With John Cena sidelined after Brock Lesnar's attack, a new challenger is likely needed. Drew McIntyre, fresh off a tag team victory alongside Logan Paul at SummerSlam, has the momentum to step into that role, possibly confronting Rhodes tonight to set the stage for Clash in Paris.

Jimmy Uso's alliance with Jacob Fatu has put him opposite Solo Sikoa and the MFT. After Fatu's post-match attack on the MFT at SummerSlam, tensions are running high. Tonight could bring a shock if Jimmy decides to side with Solo instead, seeing greater benefit in joining the United States Champion's faction rather than continuing to fight his numbers advantage.

Brock Lesnar's shocking SummerSlam return left John Cena battered. With Cena set to appear on SmackDown tonight, Lesnar could strike again. A second attack would not only escalate their feud but could also lay the groundwork for a showdown at Clash in Paris 2025.