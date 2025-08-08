Full List Of States That Have Announced Free Bus Rides For Women On Raksha Bandhan

MENAFN - Live Mint): The Raksha Bandhan festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated across India. This year it will be celebrated on 9 August 2025. The joyful festival celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers.

To mark this special occasion, several state governments have offered women free travel on government buses, extending up to three days in some states.

According to Drik Panchang, it begins from August 09 from 5:47 am and will conclude at 01:24 pm that day.

Uttar Pradesh women will be able to travel for free on UPSRTC and city bus services for three days starting today, Friday, announced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the CM's office, the free ride window will begin at 6 am on August 8 and continue until midnight on August 10.

To ensure smooth travel during the festive rush, the government has ordered the roadways to deploy a sufficient number of buses in both urban and rural areas across the state.

Haryana

Women and children (up to 15 years of age) in Haryana will be able to travel for free on state-run buses as part of Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Free travel will apply to regular intra-state buses and buses operating to Delhi and Chandigarh. This service will be available from 12 noon on August 8 to midnight on August 9.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has also announced free travel for women on August 9 and 10 in all buses run by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation.

This is the first time that women in Rajasthan will be allowed to travel for free for two consecutive days. The offer applies to travel within Rajasthan's borders.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, women will be able to travel for free in government-run buses on Raksha Bandhan. This festive benefit extends to women and young children, like every year.



Karnataka

Punjab Delhi

Other states offering free bus travel:

These states already offer year-round free travel on government buses, and thus, the offer is also available on Raksha Bandhan.

In Chandigarh, women can also travel for free in CTU and CCBSS-operated buses across the Tricity area - Chandigarh , Mohali, and Panchkula. However, Chandigarh's offer is limited to local AC and non-AC buses and does not extend to intercity or long-route buses running outside Tricity limits.

In Madhya Pradesh , women will enjoy free bus rides on August 9, and will also receive a festive bonus this Raksha Bandhan.

CM Mohan Yadav said the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana will receive ₹1,500 monthly and an additional ₹250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift.

Additionally, ₹43.9 crore will be disbursed to over 28 lakh women for LPG cylinder subsidies as part of the state's continued support for women's empowerment.