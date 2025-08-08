MENAFN - Asia Times) Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko recently called for an end to what she called the Western“colonial model” of interference in Ukraine's domestic politics.

In a speech to the Ukrainian parliament in July, she welcomed the passage of a law bringing two anti-corruption bodies under greater government control (which led to protests across the country and eventually government backtracking). She described it as the first step towards the restoration of the country's sovereignty and called for lawmakers to go further.

Tymoshenko was referring to the role played by foreigners – mainly representatives of Western donors supporting Ukraine's political reforms – in approving appointments to key Ukrainian state institutions.

This practice is one of the measures that Ukraine has introduced to tackle corruption. Its purpose is to introduce external scrutiny to ensure the independence of the organisations and especially the judges who deal with allegations of corruption.

One example of this is the Ethics Council . Created in 2021 by a law passed by Ukraine's parliament, it is composed of six members: three Ukrainians and three foreigners.

The council vets nominations for the High Council of Justice (HCJ), which is the most important institution in Ukraine's judiciary. The HCJ not only appoints judges but also makes decisions on their suspension and arrest when they are accused of wrongdoing.

While the membership of the Ethics Council is equally divided between Ukrainian and foreign members, in practice, the votes of the foreigners are weighted more heavily than those of the Ukrainians . This means that its foreign members can veto any nomination that comes before the council.