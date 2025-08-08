US Got Directly Involved In India-Pak War, Claims Rubio
Since May 10, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he“helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a“lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.
India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.
Rubio, in an interview to EWTN's 'The World Over' on Thursday, said that Trump is committed to peace and being the“president of peace”.
“And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace,” Rubio said.Read Also White House: Trump Ended Conflicts Like India-Pak, Deserves Nobel Pak DGMO Approached India For Halt To Military Actions: Govt
Rubio also listed other conflicts that he said Trump helped resolve.
“Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully...DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda – a 30-year war, 7 million people killed – we were able to bring them here to sign it,” Rubio said.
He added that the US was proud of those initiatives and“we're looking for more – obviously, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia”.
“We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars,” Rubio said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment