Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'I've Never Banned Books And Never Would': CM Omar

2025-08-08 03:09:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed his differences with the Lieutenant Governor administration banning 25 books, saying he would“never ban a book”.

“I've never banned books and I never would,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

He was responding to a user who had tagged the chief minister while calling for revoking the ban.

“Get your facts right before you call me a coward you ignoramus. The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls – the Home Department. I've never banned books and I never would,” Abdullah said in his response.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, propagate“secessionism” in J-K and need to be declared as“forfeited” in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

