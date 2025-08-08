'I've Never Banned Books And Never Would': CM Omar
“I've never banned books and I never would,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
He was responding to a user who had tagged the chief minister while calling for revoking the ban.
“Get your facts right before you call me a coward you ignoramus. The ban has been imposed by the LG using the only department he officially controls – the Home Department. I've never banned books and I never would,” Abdullah said in his response.
According to an order issued by the Home Department, the books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, propagate“secessionism” in J-K and need to be declared as“forfeited” in terms of Section 98 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.Read Also Tourism To Boost Jobs For Gurez Youth: CM Omar Police Conduct Raids on Bookshops Across Kashmir
