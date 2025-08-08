Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFFA Holds Discussions With Baku And Absheron Clubs Ahead Of 2025/2026 Season


2025-08-08 03:06:45
Laman Ismayilova

A meeting has taken place between the staff of AFFA's Competition Organization Department and representatives from the teams participating in the Baku and Absheron zone leagues for the 2025/2026 season, Azernews reports.

Held at AFFA's administrative building, the event provided a platform for exchanging views on the upcoming season and discussing various proposals.

The clubs' submitted proposals will be evaluated, and those regarded as suitable will be considered for adoption in the next season.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

