Baku Hosts Seminar On National Contributions To Transition Towards Green Economy

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has held a technical seminar in Baku focused on“Addressing a just transition in nationally determined contributions,” bringing together representatives from relevant state agencies, social partners, and the ILO, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the event aimed to discuss Azerbaijan's process of preparing national contributions for a just transition to a green economy, as well as the progress made in this direction. Key topics included the role of human capital, green job creation, skills development, and ensuring decent work during the transition period.

The seminar highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to build a workforce tailored to the requirements of a green economy. Significant achievements were noted in strengthening the country's social protection system and expanding the digitalization of services in labor, employment, and social welfare.

Participants also discussed the“Just Transition for All” concept, its relevance in shaping and implementing nationally determined contributions, and the ILO's ongoing activities in Azerbaijan. Presentations and exchanges of experience underscored the importance of aligning environmental goals with social and labor priorities to ensure an inclusive and sustainable transition.