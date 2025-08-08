Russian Troops Launch Nearly 110 Strikes On Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Causing Casualties
In the Seredyna-Buda community, an 88-year-old woman suffered severe stress due to helicopter shelling. A 46-year-old man was wounded as a result of a VOG being dropped from a UAV .
In the Sumy community, a 54-year-old man was injured in a UAV attack.
The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The Russians carried out 25 VOG drops from drones, delivered more than 20 strikes with guided bombs, and about 10 strikes with MLRS.
The enemy also attacked the Sumy region with FPV drones and other types of drones.
Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Druzhba community, and six private residential buildings, a non-residential building, two cars, and a garage were damaged in the Seredyna-Buda community.
Non-residential buildings, a store, and a car were damaged in the Sumy community, and a non-residential building was damaged in the Velykopysariv community.
In the Shostka community, several high-rise buildings, cars, and social facilities were damaged, and in the Putyvl community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.Read also: Russians attack Sumy region with drones at night, one person wounded
Eight more people were evacuated from the border communities during the day.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 5, Russians launched a missile strike on the Sumy regio , targeting an agricultural enterprise, killing two people and injuring three.
