Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-08-08 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA)

--

1964 -- Deputy Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law regulating law profession.
1990 -- Sanaa Al-Foudri, a 21-years-old university student, was martyred after Iraqi forces opened fire on a peaceful protest in Jabriyah area during the invasion.
1990 -- Iraq, during the invasion, took a sole decision to annex Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company renewed a pact with the British petroleum company BP for three years.
2003 -- The Childhood and Motherhood Center of the Kuwaiti National Committee for Education, Science and Culture and the Ministry of Education was recognized by the UNESCO as a semi-regional center for the Gulf region.
2011 -- Kuwait recalled its ambassador in Damascus in the aftermath of internal strife.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Vietnam signed a KD-four-million loan agreement to develop rural areas in the Southeast Asian country.
2018 -- The UN Security Council called for intensive efforts in search for Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti missing persons.
2018 -- Kuwait Airways launched first flight from the new terminal T-4 with Bahrain as its destination.
2020 -- The National Council for Culture, Arts & Letters announced its win of Getty Foundation's grant for studying the sustainable protection of designing and implementing metal plates that cover the oval structures of Kuwait Towers, designed by a Danish architect in 1968. (end) nsn

MENAFN08082025000071011013ID1109902190

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search