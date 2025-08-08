Today In Kuwait's History
1964 -- Deputy Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law regulating law profession.
1990 -- Sanaa Al-Foudri, a 21-years-old university student, was martyred after Iraqi forces opened fire on a peaceful protest in Jabriyah area during the invasion.
1990 -- Iraq, during the invasion, took a sole decision to annex Kuwait.
1996 -- Kuwait Oil Company renewed a pact with the British petroleum company BP for three years.
2003 -- The Childhood and Motherhood Center of the Kuwaiti National Committee for Education, Science and Culture and the Ministry of Education was recognized by the UNESCO as a semi-regional center for the Gulf region.
2011 -- Kuwait recalled its ambassador in Damascus in the aftermath of internal strife.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and Vietnam signed a KD-four-million loan agreement to develop rural areas in the Southeast Asian country.
2018 -- The UN Security Council called for intensive efforts in search for Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti missing persons.
2018 -- Kuwait Airways launched first flight from the new terminal T-4 with Bahrain as its destination.
2020 -- The National Council for Culture, Arts & Letters announced its win of Getty Foundation's grant for studying the sustainable protection of designing and implementing metal plates that cover the oval structures of Kuwait Towers, designed by a Danish architect in 1968. (end) nsn
