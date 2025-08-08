Sub-Jr Boxing Nationals Begin With High-Energy Bouts In Greater Noida
In the girls' section, boxers like Hitaish Nahar (HP), Garima (HAR), and Naomi Kom (Manipur) impressed with dominant wins. Clean sweeps by Maanyata Chettri (SIK) and Lavanya Patil (Goa) caught the eye, while walkovers helped Vaidehi Chaudhari (GUJ) and Ekampreet Kaur (SSCB) advance.
Among the boys, strong performances came from the likes of Aryan Shekhawat (RAJ), Rehan Ansari (BIH), and Anmol Sharma (HP), who won their bouts with control and confidence.
The Sub-Junior Nationals stand as a crucial pillar in India's grassroots boxing ecosystem, offering young athletes a national platform to test their mettle and rise through the ranks. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) remains deeply committed to nurturing talent from the ground up, ensuring that opportunities, exposure, and structured competition are available across all age groups.
With initiatives like these, BFI is building a robust pipeline of future champions. Haryana (Girls) and Services Sports Control Board (Boys) enter as the defending champions, setting a high benchmark for this season's contenders.
The championship continues till August 13, with young boxers from every corner of India vying for pride, medals, and a place on the national radar. Over 700 young boxers, including 400 boys and 300 girls aged between 13 and 14, who will compete across 15 weight categories. Haryana (Girls) and Chandigarh (Boys) are the defending champions from the 3rd Sub-Junior Nationals.
Boxers are competing under World Boxing Technical Rules, with three rounds of 1.5 minutes each, with a minute's rest in between rounds. A 10-point scoring system shall be followed.
