Raysearch Laboratories: Interim Report April - June 2025

SECOND QUARTER (APRIL - JUNE 2025)



Order intake amounted to SEK 241.2 M (290.3)

Net sales amounted to SEK 304.9 (318.9)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 36.4 M (79.3)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 30.8 M (61.4)

Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 0.90 (1.79)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 70.6 M (154.6) Order backlog amounted to SEK 1,665.3 M (1,790.5) at the end of the period

HALF-YEAR (JANUARY - JUNE 2025)



Order intake amounted to SEK 650.8 M (528.8)

Net sales amounted to SEK 636.6 M (576.1)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 111.2 M (125.1)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 87.6 M (98.1)

Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.55 (2.86) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 217.4 M (321.9)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER



Odense University Hospital in Denmark has placed an order and is increasing the level of automation with the RayStation treatment planning system.

In May, RayStation v2025 was launched, featuring fast automated treatment planning using machine learning* and the ECHO algorithm, as well as expanded support for treatment planning for patients in the upright position.

The Royal Marsden in the United Kingdom was the first clinic in the world to treat a patient using the new adaptive re-planning module in RayStation during online adaptive radiotherapy.

RayStation was used in a groundbreaking clinical milestone at Helsinki University Hospital - the first accelerator-based BNCT treatments in Europe. In June, RayCare v2025 was launched, featuring powerful functionality enhancements that streamline clinical workflows, improve data management, and strengthen interoperability throughout the treatment continuum.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD



RaySearch and Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc. (ROS) announce strategic partnership with focus on the integration of refurbished linear accelerators with advanced software solutions. AKSM/Oncology selects RayCare and RayStation for a new cancer center.

*Regulatory approval is required in certain markets; not available for use in the United States or Canada.

Johan Löf, CEO | Tel: +46 8 510 530 00, e-mail: [email protected]

Nina Grönberg, CFO | Tel: +46 8 510 530 00, e-mail: [email protected]

The information contained in this year-end report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on August 8, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. CEST.

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and CFO Nina Grönberg will present RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2025 in a webcast to be held in English on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CEST.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q2, 2025

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

*Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

