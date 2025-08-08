Solar A/S: No. 6 2025 Adjustment Of 2025 Guidance Due To Unexpected Market Slowdown
|Financial highlights (DKK million)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Revenue
|3,018
|3,100
|6,241
|6,130
|Gross profit
|613
|631
|1,269
|1,257
|EBITDA
|112
|137
|186
|225
|Financial ratios (%)
|Organic growth adj. for number of working days
|-1.2
|-7.8
|2.6
|-11.2
|Gross profit margin
|20.3
|20.4
|20.3
|20.5
|EBITDA margin
|3.7
|4.4
|3.0
|3.7
Comments to Q2 2025:
- When adjusted for Solar Polaris' deliveries to a major solar park project, organic growth amounted to -3.6%. These deliveries also diluted the overall gross profit margin by approx. 0.4 percentage points, meaning that the underlying gross profit margin in Q2 increased. Costs in Q2 2025 include additional restructuring costs of approx. DKK 5m, which are expected to be cost neutral in 2025 but with full-year savings of approx. DKK 10m.
Guidance 2025
|Guidance (DKK million)
|Updated
|Previous
|Revenue
|11,750-12,250
|12,300-12,800
|EBITDA
|450-510
|530-600
Revenue guidance corresponds to an organic growth of approx. -4% to approx. 0%.
EBITDA guidance corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.8% to 4.2%.
Assumptions for 2025:
- We expect the market to improve in the latter months of H2. For our main segments this means that we expect the following for the full year 2025:
- Slightly negative development in Installation Negative development in Industry Positive development in Trade
Teleconference today
Solar will host a teleconference today at 13:00 CET. To participate and thus have the possibility to ask questions, register in advance by using the link below. When you have registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique personal pin:
Access to the webcast:
Publication of Quarterly Report Q2 2025
We publish our Quarterly Report Q2 2025 on 14 August 2025.
Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
-
No. 6 2025 Guidance
Legal Disclaimer:
