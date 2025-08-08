Karen Cortell Reisman, Speak For Yourself CEO, Hits Global Gurus 2025 List Of Top 30 Communication Programs Worldwide

Image of Women

Image of Women

Karen Cortell Reisman works with leaders & organizations that want to get heard above the noise

- Karen is proud of being the author of 2 books on communication and selling.

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karen Cortell Reisman 's Company, Speak For Yourself®, has achieved a significant milestone by being selected onto Global Gurus' Communication Development Programs list for the second time. (globalgurus)

The Global Gurus rankings are among the most respected in the speaking and training industry. These annual lists are based on public nominations and voting, combined with independent analysis of a speaker's global reach, originality of thought, presentation delivery, social media impact, publications, and contribution to their field. Global Gurus is known for its impartial, merit-based process that excludes paid advertising or sponsorship influence, making it a truly credible benchmark of global influence.

Karen got rejected as her high school valedictorian due to a“B” in Home Economics because her blueberry muffins were lumpy and leaning to the left, but she hasn't stopped speaking since. She has one Bachelors' degree, one Masters' degree, one cow named Bliss, one daughter, one son and one husband (not necessarily in that order). She has made audiences and individual clients laugh, listen, and learn across North America, Germany and Israel for over 25 years.

An accomplished author, Reisman has penned 2 books, The Naked Truth about Giving Great Speeches & The Naked Truth about Selling. She also writes a short pithy weekly blog all about communication and selling.

Her professional credentials are equally impressive. Reisman is a past president of the National Speakers Association North Texas Chapter, a recipient of this Chapter's Member of the Year Award, the Presidential Award, and the organizations' highest honor, The Joseph J. Charbonneau Service Award. She also possesses the certification as a Certified Virtual Presenter (CVP), showcasing her adaptability in both in-person and virtual platforms.

""Being recognized by Global Gurus is an incredible honor,"" said Reisman. ""It's a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and the impactful principles that I share to inspire others to speak for themselves with power and presence.”

Media Contact:

Karen Cortell Reisman, CEO – Speak For Yourself®

Email: ...

Phone: 214.924.0252

Karen's corporate, association and entrepreneurial clients have

increased sales, enhanced productivity & become even better communicators.

Karen Cortell Reisman I Speak For Yourself® CEO

Communication Speaker | Author | Presentation Skills Consulting



"

Karen Cortell Reisman

Speak For Yourself®

+1 469-324-9759

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.