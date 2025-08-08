Indian Men's Hockey Team Leaves For Crucial Four-Match Series In Australia
The tour is expected to provide the team with valuable match exposure against one of the world's top-ranked sides, allowing the coaching staff to fine-tune combinations and assess player form ahead of the continental tournament.
Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, speaking ahead of departure, said,“Playing Australia in their home conditions is always a great challenge, and that's exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations. We're treating this series as a key part of our build-up to the Asia Cup. The focus is on improving as a unit, pushing ourselves against strong opposition, and building the momentum we need going into Rajgir.”
“The mood in the camp has been really positive. We've had a good training block and now it's time to translate that onto the field. These matches will help us identify areas we need to sharpen before the Asia Cup, and we're excited for the opportunity to play high-intensity hockey against Australia.”
India will play four matches on August 15, 16, 19 and 21. The squad features a mix of experienced players and emerging talent and will continue to be monitored closely as the final group for the Asia Cup is finalised.
