72.5 MW Stelpe Solar Farm I In Latvia Reaches The Commercial Operation Date
The project is in the southern part of Latvia, Bauska municipality. Covering 85 hectares, the solar farm is equipped with 121 thousand solar panels with a total installed capacity of 72.5 MW. The total investments in the solar farm, including acquisition and construction, will amount up to EUR 50 million.
With Stelpe solar farm I reaching COD, the Group's installed Green Capacities have increased to 1.9 GW (from 1.8 GW).
The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link ).
The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.
