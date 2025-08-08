Allscale Partners With Moledao To Drive Stablecoin Adoption Among Asia's Web3 Builders
AllScale partners with Moledao to bring stablecoin tools to 45K+ Web3 builders across Asia through hackathons, quests, and community initiatives.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, has joined Moledao , Asia's leading Web3 builder community, as an official community partner.
Moledao's network of over 45,000 developers and entrepreneurs will now gain access to AllScale's tools for invoicing, payroll, and social commerce-built on compliant, real-world stablecoin rails.
Through this collaboration, AllScale and Moledao will:
.Engage with top builders across Asia's leading tech hubs
.Accelerate adoption of compliant, intuitive stablecoin tools for freelancers and SMBs
About AllScale
AllScale offers a stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, enabling borderless invoicing, payroll, and payments.
About Moledao
Moledao is a fast-growing Web3 builder community connecting developers and founders through hackathons and educational programs.
