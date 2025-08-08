Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Allscale Partners With Moledao To Drive Stablecoin Adoption Among Asia's Web3 Builders


2025-08-08 02:16:02
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AllScale partners with Moledao to bring stablecoin tools to 45K+ Web3 builders across Asia through hackathons, quests, and community initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, has joined Moledao , Asia's leading Web3 builder community, as an official community partner.

Moledao's network of over 45,000 developers and entrepreneurs will now gain access to AllScale's tools for invoicing, payroll, and social commerce-built on compliant, real-world stablecoin rails.

Through this collaboration, AllScale and Moledao will:
.Engage with top builders across Asia's leading tech hubs
.Accelerate adoption of compliant, intuitive stablecoin tools for freelancers and SMBs

About AllScale
AllScale offers a stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, enabling borderless invoicing, payroll, and payments.

About Moledao
Moledao is a fast-growing Web3 builder community connecting developers and founders through hackathons and educational programs.

Shunxin Pang
HashMatrix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN08082025003118003196ID1109902103

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search