QFFD Renews Commitment To Empowering Weaving Communities In Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Turquoise Mountain Trust (TMT) have revisited the Weaving Poems exhibition, originally held in 2024 in collaboration with Qatar Museums, to further highlight their enduring commitment to empowering weaving communities in Afghanistan.

The re-exhibition, hosted at Sotheby's in London, underscores a shared vision of preserving cultural heritage and advancing socio-economic development for women.

At the opening ceremony, Director-General Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti attended on behalf of QFFD to reaffirm the organisation's dedication to sustainable development and global collaboration, building on the Phase II Grant Agreement signed with Turquoise Mountain in late 2024.

The Director General remarked:“At Qatar Fund for Development, we are proud to continue supporting weaving communities in Afghanistan through our renewed partnership with Turquoise Mountain. The re-exhibition of Weaving Poems in London is not only a celebration of cultural creativity, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to fostering resilience and creating sustainable economic opportunities for women. We believe that international cooperation is key to achieving real and lasting impact.”

President of Turquoise Mountain Trust Shoshana Stewart also expressed her enthusiasm during the event by stating:“We are thrilled to partner with Sotheby's in bringing Weaving Poems to new audiences in London. This exhibition celebrates the women weavers of Bamiyan, and the exceptional designs created by Maryam Omar. It is also our first event to mark Turquoise Mountain's 20th Year. We are incredibly grateful to Qatar Fund for Development and our partners around the world who make our work with communities in Afghanistan possible.”

In parallel with the exhibition, a QFFD delegation took part in a dedicated panel discussion titled:“Magic Carpets: Art, Design, and the Elevation of the Afghan Rug.” The session brought together some of Turquoise Mountain's longstanding collaborators to spotlight the richness and excellence of Afghanistan's weaving traditions.

Speaking at the panel, Acting Head of African and Asian Projects at QFFD Maryam Al Ghithani delivered her opening remarks by stating:“Where tradition meets resilience, transformation begins.

This initiative in partnership with TMT is not only preserving Afghan cultural heritage, but empowering women to shape their own future, one thread at a time.”

This renewed showcase not only reflects the power of cultural preservation and creative expression, but also demonstrates the tangible impact of international partnerships in building resilience and economic opportunity for women.