Al Misnad, ECOSOC President Review Cooperation

2025-08-08 02:10:26
Ashgabat: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met with President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), H E Lok Bahadur Thapa, on the sidelines of the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, currently taking place in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

The meeting reviewed avenues of cooperation between the State of Qatar and ECOSOC, highlighted Qatar's leading role in supporting developing countries, and discussed preparations for Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled for November.

The two sides affirmed that the upcoming summit will serve as a valuable opportunity to review various mechanisms and benefit from the experiences of developing countries that have made notable progress in social development.

The Minister of State reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to remaining a strategic partner to the United Nations in addressing developmental challenges.

Meanwhile, H E Al Misnad also met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States H E Rabab Fatima. They discussed during the meeting partnership between Qatar and the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

