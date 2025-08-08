Al Daayen Municipality Launches Campaigns To Fight Insects, Rodents
DOHA: As part of its ongoing preventive measures, Al Daayen Municipality, represented by the Sanitation Section of the Services Affairs Department carried out several intensive campaigns to combat insects and rodents across various areas of the municipality during July 2025 aiming to reduce their spread and protect public health.
These efforts included 23 rodent control campaigns, 45 mosquito and flying insect control campaigns using thermal fogging technology, as well as five campaigns targeting mosquito larvae in stagnant water bodies - particularly in the Simaisma area and around Lusail Circuit Club.
The municipality continues to deliver high-quality pest control services, contributing to enhanced public cleanliness, environmental preservation, and the safety of residents.
