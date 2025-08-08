Air Defense Forces Destroy 82 Out Of 108 Russian Drones Overnight
Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 airborne weapons: 104 Shahed-type strike UAVs, various types of drone simulators, and eight high-speed (jet) UAVs from the following sectors: Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 8, air defense forces shot down/neutralized 82 air targets: three jet drones and 79 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine.
Twenty-six UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and downed targets (debris) were recorded falling in eight locations.Read also: Russian army loses 1,040 more soldiers and 52 artillery systems in war against Ukraine
According to Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kyiv region with drones on the night of August 8, causing fires and injuring a 16-year-old girl and two women, aged 56 and 80
Photo: Air Force
