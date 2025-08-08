403
Player Auction Held For Le Panga Kabaddi League In Sopore
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sopore- In a display of sportsmanship and community spirit, the player auction for the Le Panga Kabaddi League Nowpora took place at DK Restaurant, Nowpora Kalan in Sopore on Thursday. The event was organised by the Sports Forum Nowpora Kalan Sopore in collaboration with the District Kabaddi Association Baramulla.
The auction featured participation from 14 teams, marking the beginning of an exciting sporting journey aimed at reviving traditional games.
Co-Chairman Mohd Syed Baba (former Chief Sports Officer, J&K) and Chairman Irshad Rasool Mir (MLA Sopore) are at the helm of the initiative, along with Jalal Qadir, President of the Sports Forum Nowpora. The event also received support from former Chairperson MC Sopore, Masrat Kar.
Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Organising Secretary, ensured the smooth conduct of the auction, while Shahanwaaz Dar continues to guide the initiative as Patron.
