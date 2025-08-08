Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Player Auction Held For Le Panga Kabaddi League In Sopore

Player Auction Held For Le Panga Kabaddi League In Sopore


2025-08-08 02:04:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sopore- In a display of sportsmanship and community spirit, the player auction for the Le Panga Kabaddi League Nowpora took place at DK Restaurant, Nowpora Kalan in Sopore on Thursday. The event was organised by the Sports Forum Nowpora Kalan Sopore in collaboration with the District Kabaddi Association Baramulla.
The auction featured participation from 14 teams, marking the beginning of an exciting sporting journey aimed at reviving traditional games.
Co-Chairman Mohd Syed Baba (former Chief Sports Officer, J&K) and Chairman Irshad Rasool Mir (MLA Sopore) are at the helm of the initiative, along with Jalal Qadir, President of the Sports Forum Nowpora. The event also received support from former Chairperson MC Sopore, Masrat Kar.
Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Organising Secretary, ensured the smooth conduct of the auction, while Shahanwaaz Dar continues to guide the initiative as Patron.

Read Also Pulwama Athletes Selected for Youth National Kabaddi Championship J&K Probables For Youth National Kabaddi Championship Named

MENAFN08082025000215011059ID1109902057

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search