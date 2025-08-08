District Level Cycling Event For Boys Held At Boulevard Road
Clad in professional sports outfits, the young cyclists brought life to the thrilling event which was flagged off by DYSSO Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone. The event was held in the presence of senior DYSS officials and escort teachers, with a dedicated squad of bike riders ensuring safety across the route.
The race commenced from Nehru Park and concluded at the scenic Nishat Park, where the most meritorious participants were awarded and felicitated with refreshment packs as a token of encouragement and appreciation.
As per the schedule, Friday will witness the girls' cycling event, promising yet another day of spirited competition and celebration of young talent in Srinagar.Read Also 'Burn Fat, Not Fuel: Public Bicycles Remain Unused In City Video: 'Pedal Through Paradise' Cyclothon Held In Srinagar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment