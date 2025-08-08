District Level Cycling Event For Boys Held At Boulevard Road

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar organised its District Level Inter-School Cycling Event for boys of all age groups at Boulevard Road here on Thursday. The event witnessed participation from over 200 students representing both government and private institutions from across the district.

Clad in professional sports outfits, the young cyclists brought life to the thrilling event which was flagged off by DYSSO Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone. The event was held in the presence of senior DYSS officials and escort teachers, with a dedicated squad of bike riders ensuring safety across the route.

The race commenced from Nehru Park and concluded at the scenic Nishat Park, where the most meritorious participants were awarded and felicitated with refreshment packs as a token of encouragement and appreciation.

As per the schedule, Friday will witness the girls' cycling event, promising yet another day of spirited competition and celebration of young talent in Srinagar.

Read Also 'Burn Fat, Not Fuel: Public Bicycles Remain Unused In City Video: 'Pedal Through Paradise' Cyclothon Held In Srinagar