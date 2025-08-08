Ukraine's Drone War Boosts Its Bargaining Power With Russia

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump appears to be making another attempt to organise a three-way summit with Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to end the Russian invasion.

Putin's reluctance to meet his Ukrainian counterpart so far has often made it appear that he doesn't think Ukraine has enough bargaining power to enter direct negotiations. But one thing that may be helping to shift the balance in Zelensky's favor at this stage in the war is Ukraine's enhanced drone capability.

Ukrainian drones have made it impossible for the Russian population to isolate itself from the effects of a conflict fought mostly on Ukrainian soil. Attacks on Moscow, in particular, have caused disruptions to air travel within Russia and forced the Russian government to divert dozens of air defense systems to ensure that the capital is protected.

Kyiv's use of long-range one-way attack (OWA) drones against Russia has done far more damage to Russia's military and economy than had previously been predicted . Previous drone analysis suggested that the current generation was too easy for defenders to shoot down to have a strategic impact and that prior cases of drone use overstated their strategic benefits.

Unlike traditional military drones, OWA drones are designed to detonate on or above a designated target. In my new research, I analyzed Ukraine's use of these OWA drones from mid-2022 to early 2025 to research whether they can indeed have a notable strategic impact on conflict.

I found that Ukraine's OWA drone campaign was not only able to overcome Russian air defenses, but that the impact of the campaign has so far had far-reaching effects, ranging from where Russia has placed its air defenses to stoking fuel price rises.