Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Stirring Message After Celebrating 12 Years Of 'Siu' With Stunning Hat-Trick

Cristiano Ronaldo marked the 12th anniversary of his 'Siu' celebration with a brilliant hat-trick against Rio Ave. Backed by new signing Joao Felix, the Al-Nassr star inspired fans with a post-match message.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked the 12th anniversary of his now-famous 'Siu' celebration the only way he knows how-by stealing the show.

In a friendly clash that felt anything but ordinary, the 40-year-old legend bagged a hat-trick to help Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 win over Portugal's Rio Ave at the Algarve Stadium.

The evening carried a nostalgic charm. Playing in his homeland and celebrating a personal milestone, Ronaldo didn't just perform-he lit up the pitch.

It's hard to believe it's been twelve years since Ronaldo first pulled out his signature“Siu” leap and spin. Since then, the move has become football folklore, mimicked on playgrounds and stadiums around the world.

And yet, here he is, at 40, not just playing-but dominating. His three goals came in the 44th, 63rd, and 68th minutes, a masterclass in timing, positioning, and hunger.

If Ronaldo was the headliner, Joao Felix was the perfect supporting act.

The 24-year-old forward, freshly signed from Atletico Madrid in a £26 million deal, delivered two assists and won the penalty for Ronaldo's third.

Their chemistry on the pitch was immediate-two Portuguese stars in sync, linking up like old friends who'd played together for years.

There was one brief blip. Just after the hour mark, Al-Nassr earned a penalty after a Rio Ave handball. Surprisingly, Ronaldo didn't step up. Instead, he handed the ball to Sadio Mane, in what looked like a quiet show of leadership and confidence.

But Mane's effort lacked bite, and it was saved with ease by Rio Ave's Cezary Miszta.

No tantrums. No frustration. Ronaldo jogged back into position-and just 16 seconds later, he was on the scoresheet again with a powerful header. That moment alone showed why he still wears the armband.

After the match, Ronaldo took to social media, posting a simple but powerful message on Instagram and X:“Keep pushing, there's more to do.”

It's more than a catchphrase. It's a mindset-one that's kept him at the top of his game across two decades, five leagues, and countless headlines.

Keep pushing, there's more to do. 🟡🔵 twitter/LxjDMVoQOu

- Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 7, 2025

Al-Nassr's intent this season is clear. With Jorge Jesus now at the helm-replacing Stefano Pioli last month-there's fresh pressure to finally bring home the Saudi Pro League title.

Despite Ronaldo's arrival in 2022, silverware has eluded the club. But with the addition of Felix and potential targets like Yoane Wissa, who bagged 19 goals for Brentford last season, the ambition is unmistakable.

The team is still evolving, especially after Jhon Duran's loan exit, but the focus remains: win, and win now.

Earlier this year, rumours swirled about Ronaldo possibly walking away from Al-Nassr. But those whispers were silenced in June when he signed a new two-year deal, reportedly earning £488,000 a day.

The contract extension keeps him in Riyadh until after his 42nd birthday, underlining just how much faith the club still has in him-not just as a player, but as a brand, a leader, and an icon.

Twelve years after the first 'Siu', Cristiano Ronaldo isn't winding down-he's still setting the pace. His body might be 40, but his mindset is as sharp and relentless as ever.

And judging by his message to the fans, he's nowhere near finished.

For Ronaldo, the goals may keep piling up-but it's his drive that remains the real story.